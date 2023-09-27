A trial date has been set for the father accused of shooting and murdering his three juvenile sons in Monroe Township in June.

Chad Doerman appeared in court on Sept. 22.

During the hearing, Doerman’s primary jury trial was set to begin July 8, 2024. Clermont County Common Please Judge Richard Ferenc is set to preside over the trial in court room 203, according to court documents.

Doerman faces 21 charges – nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

On June 15, Clermont County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Deputies responded to a 911 call from the boys’ mother who was screaming that “her babies had been shot.”

Deputies arrived at the residence in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road and made contact with Doerman, who was sitting on a step outside of the residence. Doerman was detained without incident.

Deputies discovered three unresponsive gunshot victims in the yard of the residence and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful and all three gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries while on the scene.

The deceased individuals, all brothers, were aged 7, 4, and 3.

A fourth gunshot victim, later identified as an adult female, age 34, was also located outside the residence. The female sustained what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her hand, non-life threatening.

On July 5, Doerman and his counsel appeared in court in front of Judge Ferenc, requesting a motion for a protective order. Judge Ferenc granted the request.

Doerman is being held in the Clermont County Jail as he awaits trial.