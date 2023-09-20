The West Clermont Board of Education has announced that it will consider applications from District residents to fill the vacant seat on the five-member Board. Due to the tight timelines required by law, interested individuals should submit a cover letter expressing their interest in the seat, a resume and an application no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, September 25th, 2023. Materials should be sent to District Treasurer, Daniel Romano at romano_d@my.westcler.org, or dropped off at the District Office at 4350 Aicholtz Road, Suite 220, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245.

The application can be accessed at www.westcler.org or at the front desk at the Board of Education Office at 4350 Aicholtz Road, Suite 220, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245 between the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 3313.11, the individual appointed to fill this vacancy on the Board shall serve until January 1, 2026.

The Board may request an in-person interview on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 and expects to fill the vacancy at the same Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 regular meeting.