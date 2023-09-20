Congratulations to Margaret Jenkins – National Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator of the Year!

Margaret was recognized last week in Providence, Rhode Island at the Annual Session of the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (NEAFCS). This annual award is given to only one FCS educator in the nation who is conducting outstanding educational programs that demonstrate impact on families and who has continued professional development activities and involvement.

Margaret is FCS Educator in Clermont County and has been in this role with OSU Extension since 2006. Her work encompasses leadership development, health/wellness, and financial security. She has expertise building coalitions in diverse settings with both youth/adults, championing the motto Better Lives. Stronger Communities. She is committed to working locally, statewide, and nationally to promote Family and Consumer Sciences as a timely, valuable, and significant profession.