Through the Catch my Killer podcast, I have spoken to friends and family members who have lost loved ones to homicide. I also speak with the family members of those who have disappeared or committed suicide. Having served in the military myself, I am always interested in hearing from people who have lost a soldier to homicide or a questionable suicide.

No one ever likes to believe that a loved one has committed suicide. Unfortunately, this does happen. Try to imagine what it is like for a young soldier. After high school, they may be deployed overseas or in combat situations thousands of miles from home. In addition to being separated from their friends and family, these young adults have never been away from home before.

Despite the fact that many young soldiers flourish and succeed, there are always those who struggle and suffer from loneliness and depression. In preparation for a future podcast episode, I interviewed two family members of Sgt. Dylan Gentry. I talked to Dylan’s beloved sister Maranda and his sister-in-law Lizi. Originally from Verbena, Alabama, Dylan was a 21-year-old soldier. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was found dead in his residence at Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) on May 1, 2023.

According to his sister Maranda, his death was ruled a suicide. According to her, the medical examiner ruled that he overdosed on Benadryl. I was curious. I hadn’t heard many stories about people overdosing on Benadryl. The www.poison.org website states that Benadryl can cause sleepiness, dry mouth, flushing, nausea, vomiting, and fast heartbeat. It is possible to overdose on Benadryl and end up in a coma or even die from it.

I asked Dylan’s family if they believed the ruling was accurate. Family members said they were shocked by the ruling since Dylan was a happy-go-lucky person who had plans for the future after he left the Army. So why did the Army think Dylan committed suicide? Who were they asking?

I learned that the Army did not ask Dylan’s family about his mental state. Neither Maranda nor Lizi said they were asked if Dylan was suicidal. This seems odd since it would be logical to discuss the deceased’s mental health with the family first. I learned Dylan had marital problems, but were they enough to cause him to want to end his life? His family didn’t think so.

According to Dylan’s family members, the Army has not been completely honest with them about Dylan’s death. For instance, the Army claimed Dylan was treated and taken to the hospital. This wasn’t true. Dylan died at home without being taken to the hospital.

The family is also concerned about Dylan’s wife’s statements and the circumstances leading to her finding his body. As a result of disturbing texts, she went to Dylan’s house to check on him. Although they were separated, she said she was moving back in. Dylan, however, never told his family that she was moving back in.

In addition, the family has requested documentation regarding Dylan’s case through the Freedom of Information Act. According to the police, the case is still open, so the police denied the family’s request. But why is the investigation still open if Dylan’s death was a suicide? According to the family, Dylan may have taken too much Benadryl accidentally and it wasn’t a suicide. Currently, Dylan’s family isn’t ready to accept the Army’s explanation for his death.

What happened to Dylan Gentry? Was it really a suicide? Could it have been an accident? Could foul play have been involved? Dylan’s family is unsure what happened to their loved one. When we send our children, siblings and loved ones off to the military, we expect the government to care for these young adults. At the time of Sgt. Dylan Gentry’s death, who was looking out for him?

