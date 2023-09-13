2008 Grand Family “Beacons of Faith” 2023 Reunion

From August 18 -20, the members of the 2008 Grand Family met at the Hampton Inn in Chillicothe, Ohio for a weekend of fellowship and fun. Our Past Grand Matron Cathie Jones and Past Grand Patron Dick Barrick were there. Cathie comes all the way from Florida just to be with her very special Grand Family. Dick and his wife Kathy Barrick are back in Ohio after a time living in Florida and then traveling the country for a few years. These three, no matter where they are always wind up back in Ohio somewhere for the 2008 Grand Family Reunion. Friday evening after all had checked into their rooms, and had a little social time, the group headed out to dinner at the Texas Roadhouse. Since we were a large group, we were seated at different tables, but all in the same area. After dinner we returned to the hospitality room at the hotel for a couple of hours, just enjoying each other’s company before retiring. Of course, we had plenty of delicious snacks to munch on. After breakfast Saturday morning several of the group met in the lobby to carpool to the Adena Mansion and Gardens, a National Historic Landmark and the hilltop home of Thomas Worthington, the father of Ohio statehood and Ohio’s sixth governor. Early Saturday evening everyone traveled to the beautiful Chillicothe Eastern Star Chapter for a catered in dinner, pictures, church service, memorial service, and meeting. Dinner was great, especially the dessert. Pictures were taken in the renovated chapter room. It is a beautiful chapter room. As always, we must have the yearly meeting to discuss business, install the 2024 officers, and hear what we will be doing next August when we meet in Marysville, Ohio. Upon returning to the hotel hospitality room, we were able to socialize before retiring. Sunday morning breakfast and goodbye to our very good friends that we most likely not see until next year. All was very nice and a wonderful way to spend a weekend.