A swarm of thirty kayakers start out on a sixteen-mile journey from the Shilo Lock 34 to New Richmond during the 8th Annual Paddling for a Cause. This was a test of endurance and stamina as the kayakers were faced with high temperatures and almost no wind on the Ohio River. Only ten kayakers were able to complete the journey to New Richmond, while the others stopped at various pre-arranged points along the shore. Photo courtesy Shirley Plahovinsak.

The paddles of thirty (30) kayakers beat a rapid crescendo along the Ohio River as the 8th Annual Paddling for a Cause was launched from Shilo Lock 34. The final docking for the kayakers was at New Richmond, a grueling sixteen (16) miles away.

The arduous and tiring voyage was completed by ten (10) kayakers this year, according to Ms. Angie Jetter, one of the co-chairpersons of the event. The remaining kayakers stopped at several pre-designated places along the Ohio River.

Prior to the start of the event, the kayakers were briefed on all the logistical and safety aspects that would be followed on the Ohio River. “Safety was our primary concern and the many volunteers we had on the Ohio River and onshore made it a reality,” said Ms. Jetter

The Paddling for a Cause was started in 2015. All the funds generated by the 8th and previous Paddling for a Cause events will be provided to support military veteran activities.

Following the conclusion of the event, approximately ninety (90) participants, volunteers, and supporters gathered at the Green Kayak Grille and Pub in New Richmond to celebrate at a Post Paddling Party.

One of the many activities at the Party was the distribution of thirty-two (32) prizes to lucky bidders in the silent auction. All the prizes at the Party were donated by either supporters or local merchants.

The owner of Green Kayak Grille and Pub, Becca Vaske was cited as the person most responsible for supporting the Paddling for a Cause Party.

“Becca allowed the Paddling for a Cause to use her wonderful facility for our community-driven event and supplied live music to make it a great success,” said co-chairperson Ms. Jetter.

Rick Jetter and Tom Lemon were also cited, by Ms. Jetter at the Party, as the co-chairpersons for the event. “Every volunteer worked so hard to make this a success and we appreciated all their efforts,” said Ms. Jetter.

Kayaker Doug Fike was the fourth kayaker to paddle into New Richmond at the conclusion of the 8th Paddling for a Cause. “The river was calm with hardly any breeze and it was a real challenge with the heat to complete the 16-mile course,” noted Kayaker Fike.

“But it was a great day to beyond on the river with all the other kayakers,” concluded Fike, a Vietnam veteran. “I have participated in several of the Paddling for a Cause events and they have all been great!”

“We have to remember that over forty (40) supporters provided assistance to making this event a reality, from the safety boats on the river to the registration desk before the launch, to picking up kayakers downriver to the well-wishers at the Post Party,” concluded Ms. Jetter. “They all played an important role!”

The 9th Annual Paddling for a Cause Event will be held on the fourth weekend of August of 2024. However, that is always subject to environmental factors, such as heavy rain or the swiftness of the river current.

“As word gets around, we anticipate having more kayakers participating in the event next year,” concluded Rick Jetter, who also finished the 16-mile journey on the Ohio River.”