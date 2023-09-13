In tribute for those who by their actions have become heroes in our lives, the Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region presented their Inaugural Fields of Honor ® in 2021. Our Fields of Honor ® are displays of American Flags in the East Fork Region of Clermont County in during November. We are proud to offer these tributes again during November 2023. The days surrounding Veterans Day is the appropriate time to honor members of our armed forces, veterans, first responders and others.

It is appropriate to honor these heroes with a display of the flag that they honored through their service and sacrifice. East Fork Region’s Fields of Honor® display of U.S. Flags will bring volunteers, residents, and visitors together as flags are posted at four eastern Clermont County locations. This inspiring and memorable panorama of red, white, and blue is hard to describe, but once experienced it is not to be forgotten.

The Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region’s Fields of Honor ® flag display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, dedications, and the efforts of many volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by dedicating a flag, donating, or doing both. We appreciate those who help provide the needed funds to procure and maintain the flags. They provide the opportunity for individuals to dedicate flags in honor of those family members, friends, and neighbors who have served, sacrificed, or are serving for the good of our nation and our community.

Visit our website at www.eastforkkiwanis.org for more information and dedication forms. Or contact Project Chairman, Bob Raub at 513.735.9171.