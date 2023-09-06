Photo courtesy the Williamsburg Harmony Hill Association.

The Williamsburg Harmony Hill Association will be celebrating the 253rd Birthday of Maj. Gen. William Lytle on Sunday afternoon, September 10th from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at 299 South Third Street. Festivities will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the buildings and exhibits open. Light refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon. At 3:00 p.m. the program will begin with the recognition of Life Members followed by the dedication of the new James E. Lefferson Pavilion. At 3:30 p.m. the Williamsburg Community Band will present a concert. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the event.