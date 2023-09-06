Clermont Soil & Water Conservation District invites county residents to celebrate its 80th year of conservation on September 14 at Heathfields Farm, 4211 McKeever Pike in Williamsburg beginning at 5 p.m. Prior to the meeting, District staff will give a tour of a recently-completed nutrient removal wetland along the banks of the East Fork Little Miami River that was funded in part through Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative.

The event will include live music from Full Moon Ranch, dinner by 32Q in Batavia, drinks from Paradise Brewing in Williamsburg, and the Newport Aquarium will be bringing one of its ambassador penguins. There is no charge to attend this year’s celebration; however, registration is required by Monday, September 11. To register, visit www.clermontswcd.org or call 513-732-7075 ext. 2.