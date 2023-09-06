Grant Career Center’s Junior Enrollment has reached 285 students and growing. Grant Career Center has just over 500 students in the building. It now takes three lunches to feed all of our students! The buzz and excitement are palpable as this year’s enrollment numbers for Grant Career Center reach record highs! It’s a thrill to witness the surge of aspiring young minds flooding into this educational hub on the first day for all students.

“I chose to come to Grant, because it was the best way to get a head start in Medicine. I have been wanting to come to Grant Career Center since 8th grade. It has been really easy to make friends here, and the atmosphere is very welcoming. – Kaiden Brandenburg, Junior Allied Health Student.

Grant Career Center, with its state-of-the-art facilities, offers an incredible array of opportunities across thirteen career programs. And guess what? Ten out of those thirteen programs have reached their maximum capacity this year!

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve more students than ever before, equipping them with the skills, capabilities, and sense of purpose to succeed in their lives,” Superintendent Mike Parry states. “Students and families continue to recognize that career technical education and the programs offered at Grant Career Center lead to high paying, high demand jobs and put students in a great position for a successful future.”

The demand for excellence is so intense that every corner of the Grant seems to overflow with ambition and determination. These remarkable numbers reflect not only the dedication and enthusiasm of our junior and senior classes but also highlight the unwavering commitment from educators and staff who go above and beyond to nurture these future leaders on a daily basis.

“It is so exciting to be a part of the ongoing growth of Grant Career Center as an instructor. The best part of working at Grant is the positive relationships we form with our students and the success we help guide them toward during their time here,” expresses social studies teacher Emily Cadwallader.

From welding sparks flying high to culinary aromas wafting through the hallways, it’s a vibrant symphony of dreams taking shape. The sheer number of eager learners here is awe-inspiring; they are writing their own destinies by “Choosing to be Great.” For the latest happenings around Grant Career Center, visit GrantCareer.com