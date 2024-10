The Clermont County Board of Elections has scheduled Board Meetings for

September 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. – Open Audit of August Special Election.

September 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. – Certify Audit of August Special Election.

September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. – Regular monthly board meeting

The meetings will be held at the Board Office, 76 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia, 45103.