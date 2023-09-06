Free Admission to Both Locations September 23-24

Visit Cincinnati Nature Center on September 23 and 24 at Rowe Woods in Milford OR Long Branch Farm & Trails in Goshen—and bring a friend or two. We’re offering free admission to all for the weekend!

Whether it’s taking a hike on one of our beautiful trails or shopping for a unique hand-crafted find at our Artists Market, we have a ton of fun planned for Green Umbrella’s Great Outdoor Weekend, including:

Autumn Native Plant Sale at Rowe Woods and Long Branch Farm & Trails

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Autumn is the BEST time to plant! Stock up on native plants to turn your yard into a pollinator and wildlife paradise!

Artists Market at Rowe Woods

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· Meet local artists who creatively reuse and recycle to make their artwork and makers with delicious offerings from their gardens and farms.

Nutty Scavenger Hunt at Long Branch Farm & Trails

Use our mobile guide (https://www.cincynature.org/visit-us/mobile-guide/) to take a nutty adventure. If you complete the scavenger hunt, you’ll be entered to win Light in the Forest tickets! To learn more, visit https://www.cincynature.org/things-to-do/great-outdoor-weekend/.

Great Outdoor Weekend is Greater Cincinnati’s annual outdoor events sampler, presented by Green Umbrella. Explore our region’s many parks and trails, and choose from over 100 outdoor activities hosted by dozens of organizations – all free and open to the public! Find your adventure at www.greatoutdoorweekend.org.