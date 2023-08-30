On Aug. 24 at 6:07 p.m., The Union Township Police Department and EMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Powderhorn Dr., for an unconscious person. After arrival, it was later determined the unconscious person was deceased. The deceased found inside the residence, was identified as Katrina Pratt, age 55, of Union Township. The investigation revealed William Pratt, age 55, was responsible for the murder of Katrina Pratt. On Aug. 27, William Pratt’s body was discovered deceased in a residence, located in the City of Fairfield. The investigation is still ongoing.