Recognizing Lives Lost to Suicide, Loss Survivors, and Those Struggling with Mental Illness

Help us stop the stigma against mental illness and join us for our candlelight vigil on Thursday, September 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Sycamore Park 4082 St. Rt. 132 Batavia, OH 45103. To send names to have a candle lit in honor of a loved one, email cknoblauch@ccmhrb.org.