Scarecrows are coming to Main Street

Join the fun! Make a scarecrow and be a part of the Williamsburg Scarecrow Trail!

This contest is open to anyone in the Williamsburg Community and to all Williamsburg Garden Club Members.

Scarecrows must be dropped off on Wednesday, September 20 at 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg Farmers Market in front of the Williamsburg Community Park at 100 East Main Street. Scarecrows will be judged at 6:15 p.m.

The scarecrows will then be placed in numerous locations throughout the village.

First, Second and Third Place ribbons and prizes will be given.

This event is sponsored by the Williamsburg Garden Club. Visit www.williamsburggardenclub.com or contact 513.305.0607.