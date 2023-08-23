Williamsburg packed with experience, talent

Williamsburg’s Pierce Ayers is among the key players on the return to the gridiron for the Wildcats this fall.

Williamsburg’s Ayden Holden takes a carry for a big gain during the 2022 season, among the key returners to the field for the Wildcats in 2023.

The Williamsburg Wildcats hit the gridiron this season in search of the football program’s first Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference football title since 2015.

Coming off a runner-up finish in league play last fall with a 3-1 record, expect the Wildcats to once again have the talent and experience it will take to be among the top teams in the SBAAC small school division.

The Wildcats’ only league loss last season was to the SBAAC National Division champion Blanchester Wildcats that finished 4-0 to capture the league title.

“We are proud of the hard work our kids have put in this off-season. We seem to be a very athletic team and are ready to prove we are a contender in the conference and region 24,” said Williamsburg head coach Nick Ayers.

Of the five Williamsburg players earning spots on last year’s SBAAC National Division First Team, three were seniors who have since graduated. But there were two leaders on the field for Williamsburg to earn SBAAC First Team honors as juniors last season – JJ Miler (QB) and Alex Ervin (TE). Both also earned All-State football honors in 2022.

Miller was third in passing yards in the SBAAC last season, throwing for a total of 2,377 yards off 283 attempts with 33 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 400 yards.

As a junior receiver, Ervin had 854 total yards receiving in 2022 with 12 touchdowns. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch.

As a junior last fall, Williamsburg’s Austin Sipple (DL) was named to the SBAAC Second Team of football all-stars, racking up 20 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles during the 2022 season.

As a sophomore last season, Williamsburg’s Ayden Holden (RB/LB) earned SBAAC Second Team honors. Holden finished last season with 39 solo tackles and 19 assisted tackles.

Named an SBAAC National Division honorable mention as a junior last season was Williamsburg’s Dane Jones (DE). Jones recorded 21 solo tackles and eight assisted tackles during his junior season on the gridiron.

Other key returners for the Wildcats this season include seniors Pierce Ayers (WR), Kaleb Barnhart (C), Landen Wisbey (WR/DB), Jonathon Helton (WR/LB), and Austin Elkin (WR).

“We have an explosive offense. Our QB is one of the best in Southwest Ohio. We will feed off his leadership and play all season. He is surrounded by very good athletes. Alex Ervin, Pierce Ayers, Landen Wisbey, Austin Elkins, Jonathon Helton, Ayden Holden, Kian Stamper make up what we think is the best skill group in the county. Our line has improved, our defense is getting better daily.” said Ayers. “Our offensive line and defense have equally improved this offseason. The addition of new assistants to an already amazing staff has been what makes this team special. I am lucky as a Head Coach to have the staff that we have.”

Williamsburg wrapped up their 2022 season with an overall record of 8-3, a successful season for the Wildcats. But this year’s ‘Cats are hoping to best last year’s accomplishments with their scopes aimed at the SBAAC small school crown, followed by a lengthy postseason run. And they certainly have the talent and experience on the return to accomplish their goals in fall of 2023.