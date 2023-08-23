Big Foot is said to have roamed the campground of Stonelick State Park and the Stonelick State Park Friends Group are prepared to have a sighting of the furry giants once and for all. Be a part of history at Stonelick Campground with scavenger hunts, hay rides and an epic Big Foot Calling Contest!

Friday, September 1st- Saturday, September 2nd, Big Foot activities will take place at the campground pavilion and around the State Park. The weekend kicks off with Naturalist, Kendra, showing off pelts and bones before Big Foot Bingo. The bulk of fun takes place Saturday from 8a-8:30p.

Campers and guests are encouraged to attend the free pancake breakfast provided by the Masonic Lodge #332 Saturday morning. Following, a Big Foot Calling Contest- the first of its kind in Clermont County- takes place at the campground pavilion. Practice your heartiest Big Foot call before the big day and don’t be shy to enter the Ultimate Big Foot Calling Contest! Prizes will be awarded, bonus if Big Foot actually makes an appearance!

Finish off the evening with hayride stories of Big Foot’s silent adventures through the woods, Big Foot family history, where they could be hiding now and when the last time Big Foot was possibly spotted in Stonelick State Park. As always, the evening ends with a movie, The Son of Big Foot, and raffle.

The fun at Stonelick Campground can’t be done without the generosity of campers, the community, local businesses, the State Park staff and the Stonelick State Park Friends Group. September ends with Camper Appreciation before Halloween festivities finish off the camping season the first three weeks of October.