Grant Aims to Support Local Youth Literacy

August 21, 2024. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Goshen Local School District a $3000 grant to support its youth literacy efforts. The funding is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of nearly $2.6 million across the country to support more than 300,000 students attending more than 600 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations in the communities Dollar General calls home.

Mrs. Kelsey Rybak, District Literacy Coach, who applied for the grant, plans to use the award to pay for books. “I am beyond excited for our school district to receive this grant. Having the funds available to get more books in students’ hands is a dream. At Goshen Local Schools we strive to constantly promote a love of reading and this grant will help our teachers do just that. The more books available to students, the better the chance each and every student will find that one book that sets them up for a future full of literature they enjoy.”

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.