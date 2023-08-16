With new traffic patterns now in effect at the state Route 32 and Bach Buxton Road interchange project, drivers are asking the question: How do I get there from here? The following is a breakdown of the changes that have been implemented and how to navigate S.R. 32, Bach Buxton Road and Glen Este-Withamsville Road:

Eastbound S.R. 32

The lane to the new off-ramp from S.R. 32 East to Clepper Lane is an “Exit Only” lane, and eastbound S.R. 32 traffic will be maintained in two lanes through the work zone.

Motorists to northbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road and Old S.R. 74 should turn left at the intersection with S.R. 32.

The at-grade intersection of Bach Buxton Road (formerly, Elick Lane) and S.R. 32 is closed, and the signal will be removed. A temporary right-in access from eastbound S.R. 32 to southbound Bach Buxton/Elick Lane will remain open through late August or early September.

Westbound S.R. 32

The ramp from westbound S.R. 32 to southbound Bach Buxton Road is open, and a signal has been activated.

The leg of the ramp from Bach Buxton Road to westbound S.R. 32 will NOT be open at this time. A section of the ramp is open with temporary access to Elick Lane; this is one-way access only to northbound Elick Lane and Old S.R. 74.

Motorists from Bach Buxton Road to S.R. 32 West are being detoured via eastbound S.R. 32 and the Olive Branch-Stonelick Road interchange to S.R. 32 West.

Bach Buxton Road

The re-aligned section of Bach Buxton Road is open to traffic, and the traffic signal at Marian Drive has been activated.

The ramp from Bach Buxton Road to eastbound S.R. 32 will be open, and the signal at the ramp will be activated. Traffic on the ramp to S.R. 32 East will be maintained in a continuous thru-lane through the intersection with Old S.R. 74.

Glen Este-Withamsville Road

Southbound GEW motorists may follow either S.R. 32 East to the Clepper Lane off-ramp and turn left or S.R. 32 West to Eastgate Boulevard and follow the various access roads through the shopping district.

Northbound GEW motorists traveling from Clepper Lane to S.R. 32 and Old S.R. 74 may follow Clepper Lane east to Bach Buxton Road and the new overpass to Elick Lane on the north side of S.R. 32 and Old S.R. 74 or west to Eastgate Boulevard and either S.R. 32.

GEW remains open to the north at the S.R. 32 intersection, so motorists traveling S.R. 32 in either direction can turn onto GEW.

Access to businesses, shopping centers, dining establishments and residential properties to the north and south of S.R. 32 is being maintained by way of the new ramps, county roadways and access (alternative) roads. In addition, access will continue to be maintained for emergency responders on either side of S.R. 32.