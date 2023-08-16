On Saturday, November 11, Jungle Jim’s International Market will host their fourteenth annual International Wine Festival, a special sampling event with hundreds of wines, gourmet food, and live entertainment. Guests will sample over 400 fine wines, dine on by-the-bite appetizers, and talk with wine experts nationwide.

Two tickets are available: a Grand Tasting ticket with standard wine tastings and light appetizers and an upgraded Connoisseur ticket with extra benefits, including an exclusive experience in an expanded private tasting area. Jungle Jim’s is offering a special promotion to its Grand Tasters this year. The first two hundred people to order Grand Tasting tickets, including Grand Tasting Eastgate Bus Tickets, will get them for $50! That’s $15 less than the standard sale price! For transport, both Grand tasting and Connoisseur guests can ride complimentary buses between The Oscar Event Center & The Oscar Station or ride the famous Monorail, weather permitting.

For those who want to luxuriate in the best the International Wine Festival has to offer, Connoisseur tickets include access to high-end wines that won’t be available at the Grand Tasting portion of the show and a by-the-bite gourmet dinner from The Oscar Event Center’s culinary team. Eastgate Bus tickets are available for a limited time, so the Connoisseur and Grand Tasters who live on the eastside can take advantage of easy transport from Jungle Jim’s Eastgate location.

Both Grand Tasting and Connoisseur guests will have access to Buyer’s Club during the festival. This unique perk allows guests to order their favorite wines directly from Jungle Jim’s without having to leave the festival. The wines will be boxed and ready for convenient pickup and payment at a designated Jungle Jim’s location the following Wednesday, November 15. All ticket holders are encouraged to utilize Buyer’s Club to plan for holiday hosting or stock up on favorites from the show. Tickets are on sale now at Junglejims.com. Ticket prices will increase after September 1, so guests who wish to save should purchase tickets early.

Contact: Kathy Lane | (513) 674-6000 ext. 6250 | klane@junglejims.com

What: Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival

When: Saturday, November 11, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Where: The Oscar Event Center at Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy. Fairfield, OH

45014 and The Oscar Station,

Admission: $65 + tax for Grand Tasting or $150 + tax for Connoisseur. $35 + tax for Grand Tasting

Non-Drinker or $110 + tax for Connoisseur Non-Drinker. Ticket prices will increase after September 1.