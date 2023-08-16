The Goshen Methodist Church will hold a special program Aug. 26-27 to celebrate the rebuilding of its sanctuary and dedicate the church after it was damaged extensively twice last year.

The $1 million dollar restoration project began after a tornado destroyed the sanctuary on July 6, and was expanded after frozen water pipes burst on Christmas Day, causing additional destruction to the remainder of the church.

The celebration, called “Come and See”, will begin with an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 to allow the public to tour the new sanctuary, with a dedication of the church set for 10:30 a.m. the following day. Church Pastor Elizabeth Reed will lead a service after the dedication.

Please “Come and See” what a difference a year makes! We look forward to seeing you then.