Bethel-Tate Middle School welcomes Officer Michael Hooven as the building’s School Resource Officer for the 2023-2024 school year.

Officer Hooven is a member of the Bethel Police Department. Earlier this year, he received the Excellence in Community Service Award during the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet hosted by the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce. Officer Hooven was nominated by Chief Essert and the Bethel-Tate Middle School administrative team for his ongoing work and relationship-building with youth.

“We are extremely excited to have Officer Hooven as our SRO!” said Dr. Christen Davis, Principal. “Our staff and students are already very familiar with him as he made frequent appearances at athletic events, lunch time, and various other events we had throughout the school year. He is a great addition to BTMS!”