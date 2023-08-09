Pictured is Linda Holland, owner of The Guild, located at 121 and 127 E. Main St. in Williamsburg. Photo provided.

Pictured are some of the unique antiques and creations from local artists and makers available at The Guild in Williamsburg. Photos provided.

By Megan Alley, Sun Editor

The Guild in Williamsburg is a family-owned and operated store that offers shoppers a vast antique collection and unique items made by local artists and craftsmen and craftswomen.

The Guild is owned by Linda Holland. The store is located at 121 and 127 E. Main St.

Holland is coming up on the one-year anniversary of opening The Guild; she opened the store in late fall of 2022.

Holland’s customers tell her that The Guild is “very eclectic.”

She added, “We have a lot of antiques.”

Holland’s goal is to shine a light on local artists.

The Guild carries an array of items, including makings from local woodworkers, pottery makers, and coffee from United Grounds Coffee Company in Batavia.

“I have quite a few artists represented here,” Holland said.

She shared how she sources the antiques that she carries, explaining that she goes to auctions and more to find special items.

She also has a few consignors, and she swaps with people.

“If you want to show me something that you think is unique and belongs in the store, I can make a deal with you,” Holland said, adding, “It enhances my store when people bring in interesting things.”

At the time of our interview, Hollad has in-store a melodeon, an example of an interesting antique.

Holland said that she also likes “weird stuff.”

She explained, “I have an artist who makes creepy things with porcelain doll heads.”

Holland also pulls items from her own personal archive of antiques.

It’s evident that The Guild has something for everyone.

Holland explained how she came to open the store.

A few years ago, she and her husband moved from Loveland to Williamsburg to follow their dream to have a farm.

The property that they purchased had existing and luxuriously outfitted dog kennels, and ultimately, the Hollands decided to start their own dog boarding business, which is open today – Foxfire Kennels.

Two years ago, Holland’s husband was walking down Main Street and stopped at what was then Wendy’s World, an antique store that had been in business for more than 40 years.

The store’s namesake died a few years before and Wendy’s family kept the store open for years.

Holland’s husband offered to buy Wendy’s World and the building, which is more than 200 years old, and the deal was made.

After about two years and much renovation work, The Guild opened in 2022.

Holland purchased a lot of the items stocked at Wendy’s World.

“She was quite a creative person,” Holland shared.

Holland, who has a background as a social worker, has enjoyed owning and working in the store. She takes pride in carrying on the legacy of Wendy’s World and is encouraged by the support that the store’s longtime shoppers have shown her.

“I have met the most wonderful people; the people of Williamsburg are so real,” Holland said. “It has been a beautiful journey of knowing my customers.”

She added, “I’m kind of surprised by how easy it is to get along with these wonderful people; I’m just so blessed.”

Holland said that she’s always thinking about her customers, going so far as to keep them in mind when she visits auctions.

“Most people really enjoy having things that remind them of their childhood. It brings back those special memories for people,” she said.

With The Guild’s one-year anniversary quickly approaching, Holland is looking ahead to ways she can grow her business.

Holland has hosted a bluegrass band at the store, and she looks forward to doing that again in the near future.

She’s also working with local artists to host crafting (rag rugs, and more) workshops at the store.

The Guild is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10-ish a.m. to 5-ish p.m.

To learn more about The Guild, visit the Made in Williamsburg website at miwohio.com.