Goshen High School had 28 AP exams with a score of a 5 during the 2022-23 school year. Students were honored with a surprise visit from the GHS staff who delivered an ​#APWarriorUp​ yard sign to celebrate their success. Overall, GHS had 137 passing scores of a 3, 4, or 5 on AP Exams.

What does an AP Exam Score Mean?​ As defined online at ​CollegeBoard.org​, a student’s AP score indicates a measure of their achievement in college-level AP courses. This score will be used by colleges and universities to determine if they will grant credit for classes completed while in high school. If granted, this allows the student advance placement from an equivalent, entry-level course to the next course in the succession.

The score is a weighted combination of the multiple-choice and written response sections. The scale ranges from 5 to 1 and are defined as follows: 5 = extremely well qualified, 4 = well qualified, 3 = qualified, 2 = possibly qualified, 1= no recommendation. “Qualified” indicates a student has proven they are capable of doing the necessary work of a college-level introductory course in a particular subject.

Congratulations to all the Goshen High School students, their teachers and parents who work to help our students succeed! Below are the names of the 18 students scoring a 5.

Julia Allgeyer: Biology, Calculus and Environmental Science

Aiden Bryant: English Literature and Modern World History

Brianna Cornelius: English Literature

Ben Edwards: Psychology

Yemili Espinosa-Ley: US Government and Politics

Allison Forsythe: English Literature and Psychology

Matthew Hansford: Environmental Science, Music Non-Aural and US Government and Politics

Allison Helferich: Psychology

Madeline Lengyel: English Literature and Psychology

Brooklyn Lewis: Psychology

Max Lowry: Music Non-Aural

Hailey Mulvihill: Calculus, English Literature and Statistics

Allison Paprocki: US Government and Politics

Nathan Paprocki: Calculus and Statistics

Faith Pitts: US History

Skylar Reeves: Calculus

Maranda Royal: US History

Kylie Zook: English Language

In addition, 28 Goshen High School Students received distinction from the College Board in regard to their AP test scores.

Eight students were awarded the highest recognition, AP Scholar with Distinction. They received an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. AP Scholars with Distinction were Julia Allgeyer, Aiden Bryant, Brianna Cornelius, Ethan Lengyel, Madeline Lengyel, Hailey Mulvihill, Nathan Paprocki and Faith Pitts.

Four students were granted the second highest recognition, AP Scholar with Honor. They received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. AP Scholars with Honor were Matthew Hansford, Allison Helferich, Mikayla Main and Elle Pyott.

Sixteen students were recognized as AP Scholars. They received scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. AP Scholars were James Deemer, MacKenzie Dobbs, Ben Edwards, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Joshua Healey, Eric Jeandrevin, Brooklyn Lewis, Erin Meyer, Heidy Palafox, Allison Paprocki, Skylar Reeves, Baylee Rutherford, Vivian Slagle, Grant Steele, Carly Treadway and Kylie Zook.

The AP Scholar Awards are academic distinctions for students to cite among their credentials on applications and résumés. Please join us in congratulating this group of students on their achievement! Be on the lookout for yard signs throughout our community.