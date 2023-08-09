Submitted by Clermont County Parks.

Clermont County Park District is excited to announce our first ever Forest and Friends to celebrate and learn about all things trees! If you are fascinated by the forests around us, this gathering of local forest organizations is for you. Adults can talk to the USDA, ODA, Division of Forestry, Blackberry Lumber, and more about threats to our forests and how to manage timber growth. Anyone can try their hand at measuring or identifying a tree, walk our tree challenge trail, make some paper, or enjoy watching woodcarving, tree climbing, and saw mill demos. There will also be grilled hotdogs for lunch and an entire shelter for kids with forest play, face painting, and a tree-inspired craft.

August is Tree Check Month which is a great time to check your trees for Asian Longhorned Beetles because adult beetles have just emerged. The Ohio ALB Cooperative Eradication Program will be at Forest and Friends to show you how to find them. Forest and Friends will be held on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sycamore Park.