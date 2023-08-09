Submitted by Bethel-Tate Local Schools.

Once again, educators in Bethel-Tate Local School District are leading the way and sharing their knowledge as presenters at prestigious educational conferences.

In July BT Middle School Assistant Principal/Special Education Coordinator Mary Beth Tucker and William Bick Primary School Principal Greg Chandler presented at the 2023 SREB Making Schools Work Conference in Orlando, Florida. The conference is an annual professional learning event for K-12 teachers, counselors, principals, technology center directors and state and district education agency personnel.

“We presented on MTSS,” Ms. Tucker said. “We applied to present and were awarded the honor. We are hoping to present again next summer.”

In their presentation, Ms. Tucker and Mr. Chandler talked about how Bethel-Tate Local Schools implemented the MTSS model with fidelity to close the gap with students. The model provided students access to interventions in the classroom and social-emotional learning interventions to assist with educating the whole child.

“We are all always striving to meet our students’ needs across the whole District,” Ms. Tucker said. “We want to provide various learning opportunities through our MTSS process.”

She added that it was an honor to have been selected to present at the SREB conference which is an annual conference that offers hundreds of sessions on topics from career technical education, math and literacy to addressing the effects of poverty and trauma and ensuring equitable access to quality instruction.