Recipients from Adams, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties

Local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout southwest Ohio are receiving more than $1.3 million this year in grants from Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs. Statewide, Ohio EPA is issuing more than $6.3 million in grant funding to 99 recipients, with more than $3.7 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.

All local clean-up efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property. Some of these grants tie into Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide litter campaign, A Little Litter is a Big Problem, prioritizing and promoting the conversation around litter in Ohio.

Projects approved for funding (rounded down to the nearest dollar) include: