Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve announces the indictment of Devonte Lamonte Vining, Benjamin Diantre Robertson, and Darious D. Randle on June 25, 2023. After committing an Aggravated Robbery on July 3, 2023, the three now face five separate charges, including Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the first degree; Robbery, a felony of the second degree; Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree; and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activities, a felony of the first degree. The Aggravated Robbery and Robbery charges also include various firearm specifications. If convicted on all counts, in total, each defendant faces a possibility of up to thirty (30) years in prison.

A warrant on indictment has been issued as to all three defendants. The indictment alleges that on July 3, 2023, the above listed individuals robbed a man while he was repairing an ATM machine in Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio. At least one of the three defendants indicated that he was armed with a firearm during the robbery. The three were able to obtain almost $70,000 from the ATM machine during the course of the robbery. At this time, just over $30,000 in U.S. currency has been recovered from the defendants.

The Union Township Police Department is continuing their investigation into this matter. If anyone has any information that may assist, please contact Sgt. Ken Mullis at 513-753-2217.