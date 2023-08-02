The Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board now has a Harm Reduction Vending Machine located on its front porch.

Harm Reduction Saves Lives

A new Harm Reduction Machine is now available in Clermont County! The machine will be located at the Mental Health and Recovery Board at 2337 Clermont Center Drive Batavia, Ohio 45103.

Online Registration Required

The harm reduction items are free to registered users. Registration will be available online and is confidential. Your access to the machine will take approximately one business day to activate.

Items Available

Items available from the machine will be Narcan Spray (click here for Narcan tutorial), Deterra Drug Disposal Bag, First Aid Kit, Sharps Container, Hygiene Kit, Safer Sex Kit, and Wound Care Kit. Most items will have one per day availability with the

exception of the wound care kit, which will have one per week availability.

REGISTER at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCJS2RM.