Hot sauce, salsas, mustards, rubs, marinades, beef jerky, and hot rides! We’re thrilled to announce the return of Weekend of Fire on August 5, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and August 6, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at The Oscar Event Center & The Oscar Station! Enjoy samples, fiery foods, and heat with brand-new competitions, hot rides, and plenty of spicy foods you love!

Guests can enjoy unlimited samples of foods ranging from mild to wild in spice levels, enter the Arena of Fire to compete in spicy food challenges and create customized Bloody Marys at the Singe Bar.

In addition, there will be an exciting range of live performers and entertainment for guests to enjoy, including balloon twisters, fire performers, music, LED performers, stilts walkers, and a 360 Photo Booth. On Sunday, there will be a special car showing of over fifty unique, heavily modified cars for visitors and event attendees to admire and enjoy during Festival hours.

Touring the car show is free, but a ticket is required for full access to the Festival. Weekend of Fire will take place in The Oscar Station and The Oscar Event Center. Weather permitting, this means guests will be able to ride the famous Jungle Jim’s Monorail between event spaces.

General Admission tickets are still available for $15 each. For just $5 more, guests can buy a Weekend Pass. It includes two days of hot sauce, salsas, mustards, rubs, marinades, and more. Weekend of Fire is family-friendly; kid’s tickets are available for just $2.00. Kid’s tickets are for children aged 5 to 12. Children 4 years old or younger are free.

For more information on this year’s upcoming Weekend of Fire, visit Junglefest.com or follow Jungle Jim’s on Facebook.