Williamsburg Mercantile is a new business in the village of Williamsburg that brings together coffee, goods, and community.

Owner Lara Henning, a native of Williamsburg, celebrated the grand opening of Williamsburg Mercantile in late June, following a soft opening in early May.

She envisioned the business as a boutique and coffee shop, and she achieved this in Williamsburg Mercantile.

The shop offers customers gourmet coffee and espresso drinks; Henning has teamed up with the local Coffee Break Roasting Company to offer unique blends. Williamsburg Mercantile also sells non-coffee and cold drinks.

When it comes to goods, Williamsburg Mercantile sells a wide variety of handmade and artisan items, including cars, pottery, macrame, and more, Ohio-made, from local vendors. There’s something for everyone, at affordable price points.

Henning’s journey to open Williamsburg Mercantile in her hometown is a story with parts that many may find relatable.

She and her husband, also a native of Williamsburg, moved to Arkansas after college in Columbus.

Henning had always been interested in design and marking, and she owned her own greeting card business that she started 15 years ago.

It was in selling her works to other boutiques that her interest in retail was sparked.

She decided that she would also like to get into the coffee shop business, and began teaching herself, through YouTube tutorials and more, the ins and outs of the espresso machine, and making coffee drinks.

In 2020, the couple moved back to Williamsburg, along with their two children, and they began looking for available storefronts in Williamsburg.

Henning said she wanted a lot of flexibility to be able to create the space she had envisioned.

In 2021, a village-owned building, at 285 West Main St., came up for bid. Henning submitted her offer and business proposal to village officials, and she was awarded the option to purchase the building in late 2021.

Shortly after, renovations on the building started.

Today, Henning is surrounded by her vision come true. She’ll tell you that it took a lot of work, and there’s a lot still to be done, but, as she puts it, “it feels really good.”

She described the day she first opened the doors of Williamsburg Mercantile to the public.

“There was a line out the door. It felt fantastic, and our locals are here showing up; people are excited to see something new. We need this,” she said. “I was speechless; it’s kind of exciting to have a dream that’s met with so much enthusiasm.”

Henning hopes that Williamsburg Mercantile will attract locals as well as visitors from outside Williamsburg and Clermont County, with local attractions such as East Fork State Park and the local Frisbee golf course.

“My husband and I always thought that Williamsburg was a perfect spot for our family and business. You get out here and find folks who wave ‘hello.’ There are very friendly faces here. They care,” she said.

Looking ahead, Henning is planning to expand the food menu as well as the patio seating. She also plans to introduce classes taught by makers and artists.

Henning’s enthusiasm for Williamsburg is well-placed. The village is booming with new businesses and community offerings.

“There are a lot of businesses coming together and cheering each other on,” she said. “We all offer something a little different.”

To learn more about Williamsburg Mercantile, visit www.williamsburgmercantile.com and check out their social media channels, too.