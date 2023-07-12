Mary Bell (Bates) Robbins, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. She was 97 years old. Mary was born in Burnside, Kentucky on August 17, 1925. Mary worked mostly as a laborer much of her life, including in factories during WWII supporting the war effort.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth E. Robbins Sr.

She is survived by son, Kenneth E. Robbins Jr. and his wife Margaret; grandsons, Christopher K. Robbins and Todd M. Robbins, both of Boynton Beach, FL, and great-grandsons, Kian and Trace.

Services for Mary Bell Robbins were Wednesday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia, Ohio 45102. A visitation was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 11 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. She was laid to rest following the service at Spring Grove Cemetery located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Final arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel.