Have you ever experienced a letter that was lost in the mail and you never received the correspondence? Most people have had that experience at least once in their lifetime.

But can you imagine the anxiety faced by a disabled veteran, who is awaiting a decision on a submitted disability compensation claim and that letter is lost in the mail?

This anxiety is compounded when the Department of Veterans Affairs’(VA) Veterans’ Board of Administration (VBA) decision is a claim disapproval and this causes a veteran to miss the deadline to submit an appeal.

The VBA determination letter is an important document to a veteran. A disapproval decision would mean that the compensation claim is denied.

There have been times that a VBA decision was made in error and an appeal action, within a specific timeframe, is required.

Currently, there is no tracking of the decision letter, by the VBA, to determine if the veteran actually received the correspondence.

This issue was surfaced at a Veterans Advisory Group (VAG) Meeting to Representative Bob Latta (of the Ohio Fifth Congressional District). According to the VAG, the VA stated that any delivery issues were due processing delays with the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The VAG expressed a significant concern at the meeting that the delayed delivery of VBA notifications was causing the veterans to miss the deadline to submit an appeal.

Because of this concern, on May 24, 2023, Congressman Latta introduced H.R. 3643, the Veterans Right to Expediency Act. This proposed legislation would require that all VBA denials of disability claims for benefits notices be delivered by certified United States Postal Service mailings.

“The United States is fortunate to have brave veterans who donned the uniform, served our nation, and returned back to civilian life,” stated Latta. “Just as our veterans made the commitment to defend our freedoms both at home and abroad, we must also make a commitment to ensure they receive the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.”

“The last thing veterans should worry about is being denied a disability claim or health care payment due to VA administrative hiccups and slow communications,” the Congressman explained.

On the same day, Representative Latta introduced the proposed legislation, H.R. 3644, the Addressing Care Timelines (Act) for Veterans. Currently, if a veteran is eligible for VA treatment and is suffering from an emergency medical condition that prevents them from physically contacting the VA within seventy-two (72) hours, the VA Secretary may deny payment to the non-VA medical facility.

The proposed legislation (ACT) would grant/provide the VA Secretary with additional authority to allow veterans an additional twenty-four (24) hours (at minimum), to notify the VA when receiving emergency medical care at a non-VA medical facility.

This additional time-period will allow flexibility if a disabled veteran needs additional time to recover from a severe emergency medical condition, or if they are experiencing other challenges.

This legislation (ACT) has been co-sponsored by Representatives Chris Stewart; Diana Harshbarger; Cliff Bentz and Mary Miller.

Both proposed bills were previously introduced during the 117th Congressional Session, but failed to make any progress out of the House of Representatives.

My Opinion: Both (H.R. 3643 and H.R. 3644) of these proposed legislative bills reflect common sense and should be enacted into law. However, Congress has dragged its legislative feet and did not take any action during the 117th Congressional Session, when they were first introduced.

As of July 3, 2023, there have been one hundred and ninety-seven (197) proposed legislative bills and thirteen (13) proposed resolutions introduced into the House of Representatives Veterans Affairs Committee. Many of these two hundred and ten (210) bills/resolutions will never be voted upon and will be stalled in the Committee.

If two hundred and eighteen (218) legislators sign a petition, a vote will be taken on the bill. If passed, the bill will then be forwarded to the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee for consideration.

The Senators must pass the Senate’s version of the bill and then the bill must be reconciled into a modified bill and passed again in both the House and Senate. Then it must be forwarded to the President for action.

Getting a law passed by Congress is a long, hard, arduous affair. Having the Blue Water Vietnam Navy Act, the PACT Act and the PCAFC (Caregivers) Act enacted into law took a long time. Nothing is simple in Congress.

However, veterans service organizations (VSOs), like the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), must continue the fight to ensure the benefits that our veterans earned by their military service. The general public must be energized to join our cause!

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.

Page THREE of THREE Pages