Last week, I watched several documentaries about the Civil War which occurred from 1861 to 1865. One of the documentaries profiled the battle of Gettysburg. My 9-year-old grandson watched a few of the documentaries with me. I asked him what he knew about the Civil War. He didn’t know anything about it. I then asked him if he was aware of the Southern states’ attempt to secede from the North. This was also unknown to him.

My next question was about slavery. He knew nothing about it which surprised me. According to the History.com website, slavery can be traced to 1619 when 20 African slaves were brought to Jamestown, Virginia. Although slavery was a part of American history for over 200 years, my grandson didn’t know anything about it. I then explained to him why the North had to defeat the South in the war of the states. I gave my grandson the following synopsis:

Historical battlefields like Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, or Antietam have become important landmarks in our country’s history. The Civil War served two purposes: it prevented America from splitting into two separate countries, and it ended slavery. Southern states wanted to secede from the North and keep their slaves.

After the north won the war, America would remain a united nation and slavery would be abolished through the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. It declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”

When we finished discussing the Civil War, I asked my grandson if he was familiar with the Holocaust. Like slavery, he has never heard of the Holocaust. In spite of that, he was familiar with Adolph Hitler. Aside from being the man credited with starting World War II, he knew nothing about the millions of Jews who were murdered by Hitler.

I asked him why he felt he had never learned about these historical moments. His response was that the topics were inappropriate. When I was his age, I was familiar with slavery and the Holocaust. It is my hope that my grandson will eventually learn about these subjects in school. There is a saying that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

I agree with this statement. It is important that children are taught about our history and the social injustices that have led us to where we are now. Think about child labor laws. Today, no one can imagine a 10-year-old child working long hours at a factory to help support his family. However, there was a time in our history when this was considered a normal practice. As a nation, we have learned that many practices from the past are no longer acceptable in today’s society.

So, I ask: How do you teach a child how to move forward if he or she doesn’t know what they are leaving behind?

Unless we educate our children about racism, hatred, and society’s social injustices, how can we expect them to recognize these injustices when they occur?

Out of curiosity, I searched online for comments about slavery and the Holocaust on random websites. There are people who believe that many historical moments are too sensitive and hurtful for children. I disagree with people who feel this way. As a child, I was taught about slavery and the Holocaust in school and at home.

Many years ago, I can remember watching movies like Roots and The Holocaust with my parents. During my childhood, slavery and the holocaust fascinated me. I couldn’t understand how people could be so evil. As a result, I went to the library and learned everything I could about these topics. Today, many educators believe they know what’s best for our children. But in many cases, they don’t. In various schools throughout the country, there are many different censored books. I grew up reading books like Charlotte’s Web and Dr. Suess. Sadly, there are school systems that don’t permit these great books. I developed a love for reading by browsing through aisles of library books.

Sadly, censorship is often used by schools to keep students from viewing things deemed harmful or inappropriate. I then wonder who decides what’s offensive or non-offensive for a child?

Children are much stronger than many people realize. For your child to become a well-rounded adult, it is essential that you teach them why 618,000 Americans died in the Civil War and six million European Jews were exterminated during WWII. It is a disservice to a child’s education to censor his or her learning because of something deemed inappropriate or hurtful. Unfortunately, history and the truth aren’t always pleasant.

But that’s life in an imperfect world.

Marc is a longtime resident of Clermont County and an avid reader.