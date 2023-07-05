1984: America was in the midst of a presidential campaign. Ronald Reagan, the Republican, asked the country for a second term. His Democrat challenger was former Vice-President Walter Mondale.

Clermont County was Reagan country. In 1980, the Reagan/Bush ticket carried the county with 26,674 votes to 13,199 for Carter/Mondale. The outcome was shocking. After all, Clermont had been deep blue since the days of Andrew Jackson. And Ulysses S. Grant, our favorite son, lost the county both times he ran for president. What happened?

The country’s mood was upbeat. Inflation had chilled. Jobs were abundant. Personal income was rising. America was once again dominating the world stage. We were proud to be Americans. The question was not whether Reagan would win the county, but by how much.

On September 17 the Reagan campaign released an advertisement that has come to be seen as the most effective in political history. Known as “It’s Morning Again in America “, the ad featured a collage of images showing everyday Americans going about their business- a boy delivering newspapers, a farmer plowing his fields, a family buying a house, a couple getting married.

The narrator Hal Riney, who also wrote the script, gently leads the viewer to the punchline:

“It’s morning again in America, and under the leadership of President Reagan, our country is prouder and stronger and better.”

Americans were then asked, “Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

When he was asked why he thought the ad was so successful Riney answered because “It is fundamentally true-based on fact.”

I was chosen to chair the Clermont County committee for Reagan. For a young conservative committed to Reagan’s vision of America, it was a heady time. I would like to share a few memories of those days.

Our approach to this election was to maximize the Republican vote. We feared that, because of Reagan’s popularity, voters might stay at home-believing their votes weren’t needed. We also wanted to help the down ballot Republican candidates.

We obtained precinct walking lists and distributed them to our volunteers who wrote the voters’ telephone numbers on each page. Three weeks before the election volunteers gathered in offices around Batavia to begin phoning voters. We reminded voters about how important this election was and that the president was counting on them. Thousands of Republican and Republican-leaning voters were called during those three weeks.

The president came to Cincinnati for a large rally at Fountain Square. My father and I had good tickets and were close to the stage. During a silent moment in the speech, my father, who had an elephant-sized voice, yelled out, “We love you Ronnie!” The president replied, “I love you, too!” That exchange was carried on the national news.

First Lady Nancy Reagan was an anti-drug activist. She urged Americans to “Just Say No!” Mrs. Reagan’s office informed me she was planning on a visit to a drug treatment facility in Clermont County. I was asked to do some advance work to help her decide which facility to visit. I provided them the information and she chose a treatment center in Miami Township.

I asked my contact if the committee would like to try Skyline Chili. After explaining what Cincinnati chili was and assuring him that Skyline was the best, he said sure. The Milford store (where I had once worked) put together a large order of chili and coneys and delivered it to Mrs. Reagan’s hotel. The Milford store received a very nice letter from the first lady.

Campaign volunteers were invited to Lunken Airport the next morning to meet Mrs. Reagan. As I walked through the terminal, I noticed a chain link fence separating a grassy area from the tarmac. There were groups of people on both sides of the fence. I stayed on the grassy side. Bob Taft, the Ohio Reagan Campaign Committee Chair, motioned for me to come onto the tarmac.

I was surprised to be apparently included in the preferred area. I mingled near the back of the group for a while. Bob called out to me to follow him. He escorted me to the third position from the plane. I was shocked. I was actually going to meet the first lady.

My next thought was: “Oh, my gosh, What am I going to say to Mrs. Reagan?” She worked her way through the reception line, meeting the volunteers. We shook hands.

I said, “Mrs. Reagan, we have mutual acquaintances.”

“Oh, Who is that?” she asked.

“John and Muriel Goodman”, I replied. ( The Goodmans were the Reagan’s next door neighbors. Mrs. Reagan was shown hugging Goodman while at the polls on election day.)

“How do you know them?”

“My father knows them.” (my father worked for Goodman’s food company) Mrs. Reagan nodded and moved onto the plane.

A couple of hours later I received a call from my father. He asked me what I had said to Mrs. Reagan. I asked how he knew that I had talked to Mrs. Reagan. He answered that Goodman had called him and said that the first lady had told him about our conversation. What a rush that was!

As the campaign drew to a close, our confidence grew. We knew that the president would be reelected and probably with historic margins. November 6, 1984, was indeed a historic day. The president carried forty-nine states. Only Minnesota, Mondale’s home state, and Washington D.C., voted for the challenger.

The results from Clermont County were stunning. The president received 35,316 votes which represented a whopping 74.6% of the total votes. This was an increase of 8642 votes over the 1980 totals. Reagan’s coattails were quite long in the county. The only Democrat who carried Clermont County was State Representative Harry Malott of Williamsburg. (Malott’s district spilled over into Brown County as well.)

I went to the inauguration. As luck would have it, it was the coldest inauguration in history. And so, both the parade and outdoor swearing-in ceremony were cancelled.

The ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Capitol building. I had good tickets for the outdoor ceremony, but none for the rotunda. Congressman Willis Gradison offered us the use of his office. It was a good substitute since his office was separated by the rotunda wall. I watched the ritual on television and placed my hand on the wall, trying to pick up the historic vibes.

Participating in the 1984 presidential campaign as a Reagan volunteer was a tremendous experience for a young conservative. I often think back to those days with excitement and satisfaction. I marvel at how Ronald Reagan emerged at the right time in history to lead us to victory in the half-century Cold War with the Soviet Union. I pray that we will elect the right person again to lead us through the new Cold War with China.

Gary Knepp is Clermont County’s honorary historian and is the author of eight books about Clermont’s history. Knepp’s website is www.garyknepp.com