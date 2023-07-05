The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has a benefit entitled “the Non-Service-Connected Burial and Plot.” This VA benefit will cover up to $893.00 in both burial and funeral expenses for the surviving family of a veteran if they are hospitalized in a VA facility at their time of death.

The discrimination occurs when the veteran who is receiving VA hospice care decides to pass away in the comfort of their own home and surrounded by loved ones. The VA must deny these terminally ill veterans their $893.00 burial allowance if they do not pass away at a VA facility.

This situation was brought to the attention of Congressmen Jack Bergman and Colin Alfred, who introduced H.R. 234, the “Gerald’s Law,” in honor of Gerald “Jerry” Elliott, an 86-year-old Army veteran and a former hospice patient at the Oscar Johnson VA Hospital, located at Iron Mountain, Michigan.

According to Dickinson County Veterans Service Officer Denise Formolo, Corporal Elliott didn’t have a disability tied to his military service and had died at home while under VA hospice care. Therefore, the Burial and Plot VA benefit was denied.

“He (Cpl. Elliott) wanted to go home and hug his wife and kids and see his grandkids, and do that in the comfort of his own home,” said VSO Formolo. “And because he made that decision, his family was denied the burial benefits.”

Nine (9) days after he left the Oscar Johnson VA Hospital, where he was a longtime volunteer, Cpl. Elliott passed away.

This proposed legislation is intended to close the VA loophole that discriminates against terminally ill veterans’ families and deprives them of their $893 funeral expenses and the $893 burial plot cost.

According to Congressman Bergman, the proposed law “will expand the eligibility for this VA benefit, permitting terminally ill veterans that were discharged from a VA hospital or nursing home to pass comfortably at home under hospice care without fear of losing the allowance for their families.”

“It’s heartening to see the expansive support ‘Gerald’s Law’ received across party lines as it passed the House today, because this is not a partisan issue,” continued Bergman. “When a veteran who has fought for our freedom is denied any benefit for themselves or their family, Congress must rally together as we did today to fix that.”

On May 24, 2023, the House of Representatives passed Gerald’s Law (by a vote of 409 to 9) as part of a package of bipartisan bills included in H.R. 1669, the VET-TEC Authorization Act of 2023.

This new bill (S.1330) was introduced to the Senate on May 30, 2023, (by Senators Gary Peters and John Boozman) for consideration.

Congressman Bergman summarized his support of the bill by saying, “I’m proud to see this bill pass and for progress to be made in ensuring that no veteran will ever have to sacrifice the benefits they’ve earned through the blood, sweat and tears they’ve poured out for our Nation.”

“Veterans who have served and sacrificed for our country shouldn’t be denied benefits if they choose to receive hospice care outside of a VA facility,” said Senator Gary Peters. “But that’s not what happened to the late Michigan veteran Gerald Elliot.”

“This bipartisan bill would take important steps to update the VA’s burial benefit system, because we owe it to veterans and to their families to ensure they can be laid to rest with dignity and respect,” said Senator Peters.

Senator Peters is a former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

My Opinion: Congressman Bergman introduced this legislation three (3) years ago when it was first brought to his attention by a member of the Dickson County Veteran Service Commission. It is unfortunate that it took three (3) years to finally get past the House of Representatives.

Gerald’s Law is currently backed by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the American Legion (AmL), the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and several other veteran service organizations (VSOs). Senator Peters anticipates it will be passed in the next few weeks.

I firmly believe that Gerald’s Law should be passed and correct the financial discrimination suffered by the families of the veterans who are currently enrolled in the VA Hospice Program.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and the Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be reached at: plahovinsak@msn.com.