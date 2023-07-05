Through the week ending July 8, 2023: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clermont County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

I-275 Conduit Installation – Installation of micro-conduit on I-275 between S.R. 32 and S.R. 28. Intermittent lane restrictions be in effect; however, traffic is being maintained through the work zone. All work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

S.R. 32 Interchange/Expansion – Construction of an interchange at the intersection of S.R. 32 and Bach Buxton Road/Elick Lane and widening of S.R. 32 West between the new interchange and Glen Este-Withamsville (GEW) Road. The south leg of Glen Este-Withamsville Road from S.R. 32 has been closed, and eastbound S.R. 32 traffic may use the new Clepper Lane off-ramp; westbound S.R. 32 motorists may continue traveling west to the Eastgate Boulevard interchange and follow this to either Eastgate South Drive or Aicholtz Road to Glen Este-Withamsville Road. Southbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road motorists may follow either S.R. 32 East to the Clepper Lane off-ramp or S.R. 32 West to Eastgate Boulevard. Other intermittent lane restrictions will also be in place on the mainline, as well as restrictions on secondary routes.

S.R. 32 West Realignment – Realignment of westbound S.R. 32, between the Glen Este-Withamsville Road intersection and the I-275 interchange, to re-establish three, thru-lanes and realignment of the ramp from westbound S.R. 32 to southbound I-275. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect during evening and overnight hours.

New Impacts

S.R. 125 Resurfacing – Between S.R. 222 and Amelia Olive Branch Broad. Evening and overnight lane closures will be in effect Thursday and Friday, July 6 and 7, from approximately 8 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following day, for the installation of pavement markings. Single-lane closures will be in effect in either direction, with traffic maintained in a rolling operation during hours of operation.

S.R. 131 Resurfacing – Between S.R. 727 and S.R. 133. Daily lane closures may be in place from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work.

U.S. 232 Culvert Rehabilitation – Over Colclaser Run, north of Big Indian Road. Construction is under way, and throughout the project, traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers during hours of operation, daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All work is scheduled to be completed in late October 2023.

S.R. 749 Resurfacing – Between S.R. 132 and U.S. 52. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. All work is scheduled to be completed in July 2023.

Continuing Impacts

C.R. 171 (Old SR 74) Reconstruction – Between Schoolhouse Road and Springfield Court. Lane shifts are in effect, and two-way traffic is being maintained through the work zone. Old 74 is be closed between Dogwood Road and Elick Lane. The closure will be in effect through September 1, and motorists may detour via Old 74, S.R. 32 and Elick Lane. The entire project is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

S.R. 28 Intersection Improvement/Bridge Repair – Construction of a continuous flow lane from Business S.R. 28 to I-275 North and bridge rehabilitation on the S.R. 28 structure over I-275. Intermittent lane restrictions will be in effect on S.R. 28 during the evening and overnight hours, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

S.R. 125 Intersection Improvement/Turn-Lane Installation – At the intersection with Bach Buxton Road. Construction of a southbound right-turn lane on Bach Buxton Road and signalization upgrades. Traffic is being maintained in the work zone. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late spring of 2023.

U.S. 50 Resurfacing – From just west of Klondike Road to Wolfpen – Pleasant Hill Road. Daily lane closures may be in place from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work.

U.S. 52 Culvert Rehabilitation – Just north of Moscow Cemetary Road. Construction is under way, and throughout the project, traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers during hours of operation, daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All work is scheduled to be completed in late October 2023.