The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) is pleased to announce that a new round of funding is available to Ohio’s local governments, sanitary districts, and regional water and sewer districts for failed infrastructure emergencies. The director’s emergency fund is for projects designed to rectify infrastructure failures that pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents within a local government’s jurisdiction. Eligible infrastructure includes roads, bridges, water supply systems, wastewater treatment systems, storm water, and solid waste disposal facilities but generally does not apply to aging infrastructure that has exceeded its useful life. Of the $22 million in available funds, $10 million is specific to road slips. According to Linda Bailiff, OPWC’s Director, this is the largest amount of funding available in the history of the program considering the Ohio General Assembly’s additional $10 million appropriation for slips. She said, “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer this assistance to address community emergency infrastructure needs. Considering tight budgets and unexpected failures we see too often the cost of a single emergency surpassing a community’s entire annual budget for such repair work.”

Any local government who believes it has a qualifying project may contact contact@pwc.ohio.gov.