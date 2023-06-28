Milford’s McClellan, Goshen’s Bailey, CNE’s Drewry named all-Ohio honorable mention

Goshen High School junior shortstop Jaycee Bailey was selected to the Division II all-state honorable mention team by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Bethel-Tate High School junior pitcher Haley Johnson was as dominant at the plate as she was on the mound en route to being named to the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division III all-Ohio first team.

Their numbers and contributions were through the roof.

And their landing place on an equally-as-amazing number of all-star-type teams? Also through the roof.

As in on the tip-top.

Milford High School’s Avery Fielman and Bethel-Tate High School’s Haley Johnson completed amazing 2023 softball seasons by reaching the pinnacle of state individual accolades: first-team Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state honors.

Fielman, a senior third baseman, was named to the Division I first team, while Johnson, a junior pitcher, was named to the Division III first team.

“Very thankful to receive this award,” Fielman said in a Twitter post at the all-state awards banquet earlier this month.

Fielman was recently named to the first team in both the Division I Southwest District and Eastern Cincinnati Conference and was named the ECC co-Offensive Player of the Year after batting .521 with nine home runs, 38 runs batted in, and 39 runs scored in 27 games this past season.

Her nine home runs were tops in the ECC this past season. She was also fourth in batting average and fifth in RBI, helping lead the Lady Eagles to a tie for first in the ECC at 17-1 (22-5 overall), their first district title since 2004, and a spot in the regionals, where they would lose in the semifinals, falling just two wins of the state tournament.

“Avery was an offensive threat all four years of her career,” Milford coach Christy Gregory said. “She has always been coachable and a leader in the program.”

Johnson also was named to the first team in both the Southwest District (Division III) and the Lady Tigers’ conference – the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference, where she also was the co-Player of the Year, leading Bethel-Tate to second place in the SBAAC National Division standings and to two playoff victories in the playoffs.

On the mound, Johnson was 17-6 with a 2.729 earned run average. Her 17 wins were second in the SBAAC and she had the lowest ERA of any conference pitcher who logged more than 100 innings (she pitched 125-2/3).

At the plate, she led the league in batting at an amazing .699, runs batted in with 63 (in 24 games, 18 more than the second-best total), runs scored with 51 and doubles with 17 and tied for second in home runs with seven. She also had an on-base percentage of .745 and a slugging percentage of 1.157, both best in the league.

Earning honorable mention from area county schools were Milford’s Meghan McClellan (Division I), Goshen High School’s Jaycee Bailey (Division II), and Clermont Northeastern High School’s Tiffany Drewry (Division III).

McClellan, a freshman pitcher, was an all-ECC first-teamer. She finished first in strikeouts (186), third in wins (16), and sixth in ERA (2.08).

“She is dedicated to the game and her career, and we are looking forward to her leading us on the mound for the next three seasons,” Gregory said of McClellan.

Bailey, a junior shortstop, was fourth in the SBAAC in batting (.533). She also scored 34 runs in 21 games.

Drewry, a senior pitcher, was first in wins (20) and seventh in strikeouts (105) in the SBAAC, leading Clermont Northeastern to the league’s National Division championship and to the district title game. At the plate, Drewry was first in home runs (9), second in RBI (45) and fifth in batting average (.516). She also scored 48 runs and had 16 doubles and 15 stolen bases.