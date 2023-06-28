Goshen School District recently had the privilege of hosting an inaugural Summer Construction Exploration Day, a special initiative offered by Allied Construction Industries (Construction Trade Association). This full-day event took place on our campus at Goshen Middle School, providing a unique day camp experience for rising 7th, 8th, and 9th graders. The event was a resounding success, leaving a positive impact on student participants.

Throughout the day, the participating students engaged in a variety of activities designed to introduce them to the world of construction and cultivate their interest in the field. The event was thoughtfully organized to ensure an informative and engaging experience for all.

The day commenced with a safety orientation session, during which students received thorough instruction on construction site safety protocols. ACI generously provided personal protective equipment (PPE), including hard hats, for each student. Additionally, each student received a swag bag filled with construction-themed items, adding to the excitement of the day.

A highlight of the event was the individual project, which focused on creating a lamp. Students had the opportunity to explore various aspects of construction, including design, carpentry, and electrical work. Guided by experienced instructors, they learned the necessary skills to plan, measure, cut, and assemble the components, resulting in the creation of their own functional lamps. It was evident that they enjoyed the hands-on nature of the project.

In addition to the individual project, students collaborated on a team project involving the construction of picnic tables. This hands-on experience not only developed practical skills but also instilled a sense of pride and ownership among the students.

To further enhance the event, students were given the opportunity to operate heavy equipment under proper supervision and guidance. This activity allowed them to gain firsthand experience in operating machinery commonly used in construction. They grasped the controls and navigated the equipment with care and precision.

The Summer Construction Exploration Day provided a unique and immersive learning opportunity, inspiring our students to consider careers in the construction industry while fostering essential skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity.

We extend our sincere appreciation to ACI for selecting Goshen School District as the host for this event. The Summer Construction Exploration Day made a lasting impact on our students, equipping them with valuable knowledge, skills, and memorable experiences. We eagerly anticipate future collaborations that enrich the educational journey of our students.