After my column on “beards,” I was trying to think of something else to write about. After a while, as I noticed so many people with tattoos, I thought, that’s it, tattoos. Have you ever seen so many? The only ones I remember seeing back in the day were on sailors; you know, an anchor! Now they seem to be on everyone. Since I can speak to a stone, I stopped a lot of people wherever I was and asked about their tattoo or tattoos, much to the embarrassment of my grandgirls.

Here’s what I found out. Most people got their first tattoo at age 18. There were a few girls who got theirs at like 14. I asked them, didn’t your mom have a fit? They snuck into some guy’s house or basement, etc., and got the tattoo. Most hid it for some time. One girl told me her mom cried like a baby when she saw hers. Some got it later in life.

Just about everyone’s tattoo had a meaning for them. The funniest one said “fathead!” I asked her what in the world? Her Dad called her that when she was a kid. She smiled really big when she told me. Most are for their children, their spouse, their mom, or their dad. Some were for a good friend. Many tattoos were an expression of their Faith. Everyone was very proud of their tatts. I think I have told you this before; I was standing in line at Walmart next to a big guy with big abs. He had the most impressive tattoo I have ever seen. An [American] Indian wearing a full headdress. It was beautiful! I had to ask him about it. He told me it was his great-grandfather. He took out his billfold and showed me a copy of a very old photograph of his grandfather. I loved it.

The worst I saw was a girl loaded with tattoos. Guess what? None of them meant anything. They were colorful. Thats it! Not my favorite by a long shot.

I would sorta like a tattoo but I think age 77 is a little too old. If you have a tattoo I hope it means something. If you don’t just look at other people’s! God Bless!