The existing Veteran Employment through Technology Education Courses (VET-TEC) Program trains disabled veterans in several key high-demand technology areas.

These fields include information technology, computer programming, software development, media application, data processing, cybersecurity and data science.

The original VET-TEC program was enacted into law in 2017 and is set to expire at the end of 2023 unless it is re-authorized by Congress.

Congressmen Ro Khanna and Juan Ciscomanti have recently introduced H.R. 1669, the VET-TEC Authorization Act of 2023, which would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to permanently implement the VET-TEC Program.

Up to 8,000 veterans per year would be eligible to participate in the VET-TEC Program which would provide non-degree training or developing skills related to the technology sector.

There are three (3) criteria for eligibility, which is determined by the VA, according to H.R. 1669. The veteran must be under the age of 62 years old; served at least 36 months on active duty; and must be discharged or released from active duty under conditions other than dishonorable.

Currently, VET-TEC student veterans receive tuition if enrolled full-time in one of the thirty (30) approved training providers. Additionally, the veteran receives a housing stipend equal to the monthly military housing allowance for an E-5 pay grade.

Eleven (11) of the VA-approved Programs are considered “preferred” since the educational-approved training providers agree to refund tuition and fees if a veteran “doesn’t find meaningful employment” within six (6) months of graduation.

These Programs last from six (6) to twenty-eight (28) weeks and provide veterans with the necessary skills required to successfully enter the technology labor market competitively.

According to the proposed H.R. 1669, the disabled veteran will receive assistance from the VA in amounts equal to those provided to Post-9/11 GI Bill recipients who are pursuing a degree on more than a half-time basis.

If the disabled veteran has remaining entitlement to other VA educational assistance, entitlement under this program must be charged at a rate of one month of that remaining entitlement for each month of assistance under this VET-TEC Program.

“Every American should be able to participate in the digital revolution,” said Congressman Khanna. “Our veterans have a unique set of experiences and skills to offer, and we need to ensure that there’s a permanent pipeline to bring those future innovators into our 21st-century workforce.”

The House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman, Congressman Mike Bost, recently praised the VET-TEC Program by saying, “Thousands of veterans have been trained with an impressive eighty-four (84%) graduation rate.”

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) National Legislative Director Joy Ilem noted that “the VET-TEC has been a resounding success for veterans seeking highly-in-demand and lucrative careers.”

“Making this program permanent not only helps disabled veterans realize the American dream they defended,” concluded Director Ilem, “but will fill crucial job openings as technology becomes even more entwined with the economy.”

My Opinion: This proposed legislation, H.R. 1669, has bipartisan support within Congress. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is responsible for ensuring that educational institutions are providing qualified experts in their respective fields to instruct disabled veterans.

I feel that one of the most beneficial ways we can repay our nation’s debt to our disabled veterans for their service is by providing them with training in informational technology which will transition them from the battlefield to the workforce.

Our disabled veterans deserve the dignity of successful and fulfilling careers. Passage of H.R. 1669, the VET-TEC Authorization Act of 2023, is one way we can accomplish this goal.

In 2019, I supported the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act, also known as the “Forever GI Bill.” The VET-TEC Program was encompassed within this bill. Started as a five (5) year pilot program, the VET-TEC Program has been an outstanding success, with an eighty-four (84%) percent graduation rate.

This proposed legislation MUST be re-authorized by our elected officials in Congress to make the VET-TEC Program permanent for our disabled veterans. It is a win-win situation for our disabled veterans and our Nation!

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the current Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and the Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). For more information on H.R. 1669, the VET-TEC Program, please contact him at: plahovinsak@msn.com.