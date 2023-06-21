Clermont County has always had a reputation for outstanding attorneys; a reputation, which I might modestly point out, continues today.

A quick sampling of county jurists proves the point. Thomas Morris, the first county resident to be admitted to the Bar, earned a reputation as a powerful cross-examiner who became the first anti-slavery U.S. senator. John Jolliffe, who was Clermont’s prosecutor, became a leading defender of fugitive slaves. Frank Davis Jr. served as the U.S. solicitor general during the Woodrow Wilson administration. Hugh Nichols was appointed the first chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Aspiring attorneys are now cramming for the three-day Ohio Bar Exam scheduled for mid-July. These students, despite having graduated from law school, still need to pass the exam in order to practice law. And then they have to endure the added “torture” of waiting until late October to find out if they passed it.

The final piece of the initiation ritual into the legal fraternity is the “character and fitness” examination in which a member of the local Bar Association probes the candidate’s background to determine if they have the moral standing to practice law. This is usually a low-key discussion- a mere formality.

In 1849 the Clermont Courier printed a tongue-in-cheek fitness examination that it called “racy” and a “good hit.”

Examiner- Do you smoke, sir?

Candidate- I do sir.

Ex.-Have you a spare cigar?

Can.- Yes sir. (extending a short six.)

Ex.- Now, sir, what is the first duty of the lawyer?

Can.- To collect fees.

Ex.-Right! What is the second?

Can.- To increase the number of his clients.

Ex.- When does your position towards your client change?

Can.- When making a bill of costs.

Ex.- Explain.

Can.- We then occupy the antagonist position. I assume the character of the plaintiff and he becomes the defendant.

Ex. A suit decided, how do you stand with the lawyer conducting the other side?

Can.- Cheek by jowl.

Ex.- Enough, sir; you promise to be an ornament to your profession, and I wish you success. Now are you aware of the duty you owe me?

Can.-Perfectly.

Ex.- Describe the duty.

Can.- It is to invite you to drink.

Ex.- But suppose I decline?

Can.- (Scratching his head) There is no instance of this kind on record, in the books. I cannot answer that question.

Ex.- You are right, and the confidence with which you make the assertion shows that you read the law attentively. Let’s take the drinks, and I will sign your certificate.

