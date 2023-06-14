It’s time now to sign up for the 2023 Ohio River Sweep.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and state environmental agencies coordinate the annual, volunteer cleanup event that extends the entire length of the Ohio River. Volunteers from the six states that border the Ohio River help to remove litter at multiple locations along the Ohio River and many of its tributaries.

This year’s local Ohio River Sweep event will be held June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each volunteer will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments.

Ohio River Sweep Manager Becky Ploucha explained the importance of the Ohio River Sweep.

“This annual event is important for all of our riverfront communities because unfortunately, people use the Ohio River and its tributaries as a dumping ground for large items such as tires, hot water heaters, exercise equipment; the list goes on and on. And, litter continues to be a problem,” she said. “In 2022, one of the Clermont County sites removed 48 bags of just single-use plastics (detergent containers, beverage containers, etc.). All of this impacts the quality of life in the river and recreationally – on the river. The Ohio River is an incredible natural resource and it is up to us to take good care of it.”

This year, the Ohio River Sweep event is scheduled in four Clermont County communities:

– Chilo Lock and Dam – Adults and older teens only, due to terrain. Volunteers will get wet volunteering at this site. People should meet at the boat ramp. Lunch afterward.

– Moscow – Meet at Riverview Park on Second Street. Lunch afterward.

– Neville – Meet at the Neville Boat Ramp. Lunch afterward.

– New Richmond – Meet at the Bandstand. Free coffee at Wholy Beans on Front Street on the day of the event. Volunteers who wear their Ohio River Sweep t-shirt will receive pizza provided by Papa John’s.

– Several private campgrounds are also participating.

“I would encourage people of all ages to volunteer at the Moscow, New Richmond, and Neville Ohio River Sweep sites. It is a fun and easy way to meet others from the community and to instill a sense of community/volunteering spirit in younger family members,” Ploucha said. “We have drinks, snacks, and lunch being provided at all sites. There will be a story time in New Richmond hosted by Clermont County Public Library – New Richmond Branch. T-shirts, gloves, and garbage bags are provided to participants. We have Community Service forms to document community service hours for students,” Ploucha said.

Volunteers should wear clothes that can get dirty and closed-toe shoes; dress for the weather. Volunteers should also bring a water bottle.

Event organizers will provide trash bags and a limited number of gloves.

Volunteers are asked to pre-register at www.SpringLitterCleanup.com or ORSANCO.com.

Ploucha explained how she got involved with the annual event.

“My inspiration to participate is personal. My father was raised in New Richmond on the river side of Front St. The Ohio River was an important part of my childhood and I spent hours fishing, boating, playing on its banks,” she said. “I want future generations to have those same opportunities. If water is 45 – 75 percent of my body weight, mine is from the Ohio River. My connection to the Ohio River is strong and personal.”