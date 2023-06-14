This summer, Mike Ferritto is joining the Williamsburg Township Purina team as Factory Manager to lead startup operations and a growing team of employees.

Ferritto has worked in the pet food industry for more than 20 years. The first decade of his career was spent with Purina, where he began as a production management trainee in Iowa and a few years later was named Production Manager at the Flagstaff factory. After spending eight years working at another consumer products goods company, Ferritto returned to Purina in 2021 to lead the facility and team in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Ferritto holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University and an MBA from Penn State University. He’s joined in his move to Clermont County by his wife, Alexandra; son, Weston; two cats and a dog. Ferritto succeeds Casey Hansen, who recently accepted a new role overseeing manufacturing operations for several Purina facilities across its U.S. footprint, including the new factory in Williamsburg Township.