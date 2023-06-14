In his famous “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July?” speech on July 5th, 1852, Frederick Douglass forcefully and eloquently called out the hypocrisy represented by the perpetuation of the institution of slavery by a nation that at its founding denounced oppression and fought a revolution based on “self-evident” truths.

Thirteen years after Douglass’ speech in Rochester, New York and following a bloody Civil War, on June 19, 1865 Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and issued an order to the people of Texas that in accordance with President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation that all slaves were free. Since then “Juneteenth” has been celebrated as the end of the Civil War and the beginning of freedom for all Americans. Frederick Douglass became an ardent supporter of the brave man he credited most for bringing an end to American slavery and fighting for civil rights for the formerly enslaved —Clermont and Brown County native, General and 18th President Ulysses S. Grant.

Historic New Richmond, Inc. cordially invites you to celebrate Juneteenth with us on Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. In conjunction with New Richmond Area Ministries the Ohio River National Freedom Corridor and the River Valley Interfaith Choir please join us in an evening of food, conversation and song. The event is free and open to the public.

“We have to do with the past only as we can make it useful to the present and to the future”.— Frederick Douglass.