The City of Loveland’s Movie in the Park series is back! The first event is Saturday, June 10 with a showing of The Goonies.

All movies will be shown at Phillips Park, 11667 Rich Road. The movie series is free to attend.

The movie night will begin at 7:30 p.m. with pre-show fun including a bounce house, games, door prizes, and ice cream truck. The movie will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

For more details about the movie night, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/movie-in-the-park-the-goonies/.

This year’s series is presented by the City of Loveland and BRS Insurance. The next movie will be August 12 with a showing of Walt Disney’s Encanto.