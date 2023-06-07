Four other area Clermont County athletes also place at the state meet

Milford High School’s Charlie Vause made the podium, finishing eighth in the Division I boys 1,600-meter run June 3, 2023, at the state track and field meet in Columbus. Photo via Twitter/TrackFieldMHS.

Milford High School’s Caitlin Evans competes in the Division I girls long jump June 3, 2023, during the state track and field meet in Columbus. Evans placed, finishing eighth.

Bethel-Tate High School’s Brady Sterbling approaches the finish line in the Division II girls 3,200-meter final June 3, 2023, during the state track and field meet in Columbus. Sterbling finished sixth in the race.

Clermont Northeastern High School’s CJ Boothby leaps to a fifth-place finish in the Division II boys long jump June 2, 2023, at the state track and field meet in Columbus.

New Richmond High School pole-vaulter Grant Harrison probably felt like he could have vaulted to the moon. Or at least to 16 feet.

Same difference, it would seem, here in the Division II state pole-vaulting competition.

Harrison had just cleared a personal-best 15 feet, 8 inches in the event to move on, along with two others. Next up: The rarified air of 16 feet.

“I thought I was jumping 16,” Harrison, a sophomore, said of his confidence after clearing 15-8, and on his first try. “I felt pretty good (on the day). I felt fast.”

Harrison’s bid for a state title would end there, though, but the effort was still good enough for second place in the event June 2 – the highest finish by an area Clermont County athlete in the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Tournament, June 2-3 at a hot and steamy Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus. Thanks to Harrison, New Richmond also had by far the highest finish of any area county team, tying for 28th – with Harrison’s eight points – among 70 Division II teams.

When the bar was raised to 16 feet, Harrison decided to go with a slightly bigger, heavier pole. But the result was two tries that came well short of the mark. He went back down in size on the pole for his third and final attempt, and while he came closer than in those first two tries, it wasn’t enough.

But, just a sophomore, he proved that he belonged here and that he could become a fixture on the podium at future state meets.

“I knew I could (compete with the best pole-vaulters in Division II),” he said.

Another area Clermont County competitor proved the same: Bethel-Tate High School sophomore Brady Sterbling finished sixth in Division II in the girls 3,200-meter run. Also finishing in the top eight and earning a spot on the podium from area county schools were Clermont Northeastern senior CJ Boothby, fifth in Division II in the boys long jump, and Milford High School’s Caitlin Evans and Charlie Vause, who both placed eighth in Division I – Evans, a junior, in the girls long jump, and Vause, like Harrison and Sterbling just a sophomore, in the boys 1,600.

Sterbling, who dominated the distance events in area meets throughout the season, was near the lead pack throughout the race June 3, never really being in danger of not placing. She finished in 11:19.12, about 30 seconds behind the winner.

“I was thrilled with how I finished. I thought I would finish lower. I wanted to get on the podium,” she said.

“Just to go out with the fastest girls and see,” she said of her strategy in the 3,200 final. “My kick is the last lap – the last 200 meters or so. Endurance (is her strength).”

Boothby, also a star sprinter who was named Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National Division Runner of the Year (an injury hindered his ability to qualify in the 200), had a best leap of 21 feet, 10.25 inches June 2, but it could have been much better. He launched one of his best jumps of the season in his second-to-last try, but barely fouled. He ended just three-quarters-of-an-inch out of third place and a half-inch out of fourth. The winner went a remarkable 25-6.5.

“His fifth jump was one of his best jumps of the season but unfortunately was a foul by an inch,” said Liz Benjamin, Boothby’s coach at Clermont Northeastern. “I would have loved to see what that jump would have measured.

“CJ went into the state meet with the most relaxed demeanor he has had all season and it really worked out for him,” Benjamin added. “Top five in the state is no small feat, especially in this division, with a three-time state champ and national leader.”

As storms started to roll in late afternoon June 3, Evans went 17-9.75 in the Division I girls long jump, just a half-inch out of seventh place. The winner jumped 19-2.75. In the Division I boys 1,600, Vause finished in 4:12.30. The winning time was 4:07.10.

A number of other area county athletes also competed in the state meet but didn’t place (listed in alphabetic order by school):

Batavia (Division II): Riley VanFrank, freshman, girls 300 hurdles; Marcus Hughbanks, freshman, boys 110 and 300 hurdles; David Flandermeyer, sophomore, boys 800.

Bethel-Tate (Division II): Tabbi Courts, sophomore, girls high jump; Hayden Shields, sophomore, girls 100; girls 4×100 relay team.

New Richmond (Division II): Samantha Ringhand, junior, girls pole vault.

Williamsburg (Division III): Kaidon Whisman, senior, boys 400.