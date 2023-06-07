On June 1, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced that Clermont County man, Allen Johnson, was sentenced to Life in prison with the possibility of parole after seventy-four (74) years. Judge Kevin T. Miles imposed the sentence based upon recommendations made by the Prosecutor’s Office, and due to the severity of the numerous crimes committed by Johnson.

On May 2, 2023, Johnson entered guilty pleas to four counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, two counts of Rape of a Child under 13, and two counts of Rape of a Child under 10. The charges are related to Johnson’s sexual abuse of two young children which spanned over a period of two years. Johnson not only bragged about the abuse to others, but also video recorded the various sexual offenses he committed against the children.

Investigators from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office were able to obtain the numerous videos and photographs of Johnson committing the crimes from his cell phone. Once Johnson was aware of what was found on his cell phone, he finally gave a full confession.

“My office is committed to ensuring that anyone who perpetrates sexual abuse against young children in Clermont County spends the rest of his life in prison.” – Mark J. Tekulve, Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney.