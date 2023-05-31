As I write this, my daughter, Jaimie, and her family are in Chicago. They went to see the Reds play the Cubs. The Reds won. Great game; two home runs. Jaimie has had a love of baseball since she was very little. I remember walking across the fields to watch my son, Terry, age 6, play knothole. I carried Jaimie in her baby carrier, holding hands with Shea, age 4. I was exhausted! Once we went to watch my husband play softball. I had to go to the car in the parking lot to change Jaimie’s diaper. Shea began to scream and run. She was being chased by a duck. They loved games with bats and balls! LOL!

I remember as a little girl riding in the back of my dad’s Oldsmobile, listening to Waitt Hoyt call the Reds game. I grew up listening to Waitt Hoyt as I am sure many of you did. He made the game come alive. I loved listening to Marty and Joe. I saw the Reds play at Crosley Field. My mom got a pop spilled on her head when everyone rose to cheer a home run!

My son played knothole just as my husband had. Richard was a fantastic left-handed pitcher. Perhaps some of you remember him playing. Well, I got six granddaughters. Guess what? Four play softball. Just saw Sophie play a great game Wednesday. Before cancer took Terry’s life, he was a great coach. So softball has been a big part of my life.

I of course remember The Big Red Machine! How could I forget? Pete Rose, Johnny Bench (best catcher I ever saw)! You name the rest of ‘em; I know you watched ‘em. What a fun memory. Baseball was something I shared with my husband, my children, and now my grandchildren. I hope your memories are as happy as mine. God Bless! Go Reds!